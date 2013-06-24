You Ain’t Isht! Kate Gosselin In Hot Ramen Noodle Water For Taking “Chinky Eye” Photo And Making Fun Of Asians

Aren’t her kids half Korean??

Via RadarOnline repors:

Controversy has exploded surrounding a photograph of Kate Gosselin appearing to make fun of Asians, her fingers pulling back the skin around her eyes, as you can see here on RadarOnline.

The photograph has not yet been verified as genuine but has landed Kate in the middle of a new scandal that is growing.

“Some people think they know who posted it but no one has claimed credit for doing it yet,” an insider told Radar.

“This needs to go viral Kate Gosselin mocking Asians,” one regular Kate watcher posted on Twitter.

The photograph appears to have first surfaced on Twitter on Sunday, through an account that looks recently created and has sent out only one tweet – the Kate photo.

A photograph of Kate in this pose was referenced in Robert Hoffman’s e-book, Kate Gosselin: How She Fooled The World.

Hoffman wrote: “I’ll bet that Kate wishes that she hadn’t been photographed making a ‘slant-eye’ pose with a big smile on her face though. Kate Gosselin has eight part-Asian children. Her ex-husband Jon is half Korean. Is it ok for Kate to do something like that?