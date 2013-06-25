Guess This Preciousness: Which Back-In-The-Day Sitcom Star Does This Celebrity Seed Call ‘Daddy?’
This pint-sized princess is growing up fast….can you guess which celeb is her proud papa?
Who Is My Celebrity Dad?
This pretty lil princess belongs to a former sitcom star of a popular family television series back in the day.
He eventually managed to move on from his child-acting days and continue a semi-successful career in Hollyweird, but no matter how much he gets his grown-man on, most people will forever remember him as the quirky teen tyrant character he played way back when.
Can you guess who the doting daddy of this doll-faced lil diva is? Peep the answer on page 2 to see if you’re right…
This little lady is the daughter of former “Family Matters” star Jaleel White. Her name is Samaya and she was born in 2009 to Jaleel and his now ex-girlfriend, who claimed he tried to keep her pregnancy a secret at the time because he wasn’t ready for a commitment. Glad to see that things took a turn for the better, ’cause this daddy-daughter duo looks like they have a ball together.
Check out a few more pics full of preciousness with Jaleel and Samaya on the flip.
