New Music: Mekka Don “Stack ‘Em (Dollar Bills)” [Video]

For once we got a rapper with a positive message about grinding that isn’t about slangin’ thangs! We’ve been following this cat Mekka Don for a minute on Twitter and he always seems to bring good energy. He just released this song “Stack ‘Em.”

Here’s some more info:

Hip-Hop artist Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) has started to make a breakthrough in the industry in the past few years. In 2012 he was named an MTVu Freshman, named a “Get in the Game” artist by Sway Calloway on his show on Sirius radio, and nominated for two Ohio Hip Hop Awards. Additionally, he licensed music to ESPN, the Big Ten Network and others, his last EP, “Paradise,” generated close to 50,000 downloads, and he had two music videos on MTV Networks. His latest release, “Stack ‘Em (Dollar Bills)” is an anthem for the ambitious, and the storyline in the video is inspiring and different from what you’d expect to see from a rapper.

