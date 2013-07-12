People Aint Isht: NYPD Cop Got 16-Year-Old Girl Slizzard And Sexually Assaulted Her Before Wife Walked In On Them In Bed

This cop needs his azz whooped. You should be protecting our children not phucking them.

According to Mail Online

A veteran police officer has been arrested for statutory forced sex after he allegedly plied a 16-year-old girl with alcohol and sexually assaulted her before his wife found them in bed together.

Peter Ciollo, a 29-year-old New York Police Department officer, has been charged with attempted forced sex, giving alcohol to a child, endangering the welfare of a child and sexual abuse.

Ciollo, who is married and lives in Staten Island with his wife of four years, was off duty when he allegedly assaulted the 16-year-old girl on July 4.

The victim is his sister-in-law’s sister or another immediate relative on his wife’s side of the family.

He allegedly gave her alcohol before letting her drive his car in the parking lot of the Staten Island Mall and around the neighborhood, police sources told the New York Post.

They then returned to his home and he showed her a freaky flick before kissing her and urging her to remove her shirt, the New York Daily News reported.

He then allegedly took her to bed and began touching her, sources said.

The girl said she doesn’t remember what happened next, but she told police that when she woke up, she was in the bed and Ciollo’s wife had walked in on them.

Sources told the Post that the encounter may have started out as consensual but ‘eventually went too far’. The age of consent in New York is 17.

Ciollo was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

He has been suspended from his position with the 120th Precinct of the NYPD, where he has worked for seven years. The suspension is without pay.

It was not immediately known if Ciollo has retained an attorney. Ciollo could not be immediately reached for comment.

He married his wife in Staten Island in July 2009. He grew up in Oak Wood, Staten Island and completed a bachelor degree in network management from DeVry University in New Jersey.