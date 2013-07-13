In White Folks News: Sex Assault Awareness Group Threatens Lawsuit Over Justin Timberlake’s New Jawn “Take Back The Night”

JT isn’t promoting sexual assault, is he??

Via RadarOnline

Justin Timberlake has been slammed with threatened legal action over his new single, Take Back the Night, RadarOnline.com is exclusively reporting.

Timberlake surprised fans Friday by releasing his new single, Take Back the Night and it was met with positive reviews.

But the sexual assault awareness organization of the same name is not happy about the song’s title. Now, the Executive Director of the Foundation tells Radar that Justin used their name without asking, and he’s already received a letter from the group’s lawyers.

“Everyone at Take Back the Night is really shocked, because normally, we get asked when people want to use the name,” Take Back the Night Foundation Executive Director Katherine Koestner tells us. “Normally entities as large as Justin Timberlake do very kind and thoughtful things to support our cause.”

But now, “We have some big concerns,” Koestner says. “For example, all of a sudden on Wikipedia, Take Back the Night has a different definition. That’s not been helpful.”