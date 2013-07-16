Bun B Posts Behind-The-Scenes Beyoncé Pics Of Gifts And Good Times From The “Mrs. Carter Tour” In Houston

Spread love it’s the Houston way…

Bun B And Houston Rap Legends Post Instagram Pics From Mrs. Carter Tour Last Night

Last night, Beyoncé Gisele Knowles-Carter (BGKC) took her talents back to the 3rd coast of Houston, Texas to perform for her hometown fans.

According to BGKC:

“Houston, Texas. Houston. Texas. I’m home. I’m home. I’m so happy to be back home.”

“Houston means so much to me. No matter where I go, no matter where I travel, it’s who I am. I hope I make you guys proud. ‘Cause I rep my city everywhere I go.”

One of those fans was Houston legend Bun B who was joined by his wife, kids, and many other Houston rappers who came to support their local celebrity-turned-international superstar.

Being that Beysus is a generous and giving soul, she couldn’t come back home empty-handed. Upon arrival, Bun, Slim Thug, Willie D (Geto Boys), Lil’ Keke, and Scarface were all greeted with gifts of D’Usse congac, a bottle of Ace of Spade’s champagne, and several other trinkets courtesy of the Carters.

Hit the flipper a few times to see the photos shared by Bun the rest of Houston hip-hop royalty.

Images via Instagram/TrillOG