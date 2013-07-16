Bun B Posts Behind-The-Scenes Beyoncé Pics Of Gifts And Good Times From The “Mrs. Carter Tour” In Houston

- By Bossip Staff
Spread love it’s the Houston way…

Bun B And Houston Rap Legends Post Instagram Pics From Mrs. Carter Tour Last Night

Last night, Beyoncé Gisele Knowles-Carter (BGKC) took her talents back to the 3rd coast of Houston, Texas to perform for her hometown fans.

According to BGKC:

“Houston, Texas. Houston. Texas. I’m home. I’m home. I’m so happy to be back home.”

“Houston means so much to me. No matter where I go, no matter where I travel, it’s who I am. I hope I make you guys proud. ‘Cause I rep my city everywhere I go.”

One of those fans was Houston legend Bun B who was joined by his wife, kids, and many other Houston rappers who came to support their local celebrity-turned-international superstar.

Being that Beysus is a generous and giving soul, she couldn’t come back home empty-handed. Upon arrival, Bun, Slim Thug, Willie D (Geto Boys), Lil’ Keke, and Scarface were all greeted with gifts of D’Usse congac, a bottle of Ace of Spade’s champagne, and several other trinkets courtesy of the Carters.

Hit the flipper a few times to see the photos shared by Bun the rest of Houston hip-hop royalty.

Images via Instagram/TrillOG

Bun B, Scarface, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Slim Thug, Lil’ Ke Ke, and Willie D of the Geto Boys

Humpback Hov ’bout to get his grub on

Ballin’ a$$ gift baskets.

Here’s what was inside, Cartier “cigar” lighters.

The Underground King and Mr. Magna Camel Carta

Jay-Z and Bun B’s wife.

    The guys seem to be enjoying themselves.

    Bun’s granddaughter Tay flickin’ it up with Bey

    And another one…

    Bey and Lil’ Ke Ke

    2…Kings?

    BGKC and Bun B’s wife

    Bey doin’ her 1,2 thing on stage.

