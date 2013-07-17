Angry Bird Beef: Momma Dee Puts Wendy Williams On Blast After She Claimed Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Makes “Her Embarrassed To Be Black”

Does Love & Hip Hop ATL make you ashamed to be black?

Via RumorFix reports:

One of the stars of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is fuming because talk show host Wendy Williams recently said, “The show makes me embarrassed to be black.”

Momma Dee, who is Lil’ Scrappy’s mom, came to RumorFix to vent.

“Get the Hell off,” she says to Wendy through RumorFix, “You don’t know us b*tch.”

The outspoken mom is upset that Wendy has had some Real Housewives on her daytime show, but refuses to invite Momma Dee and her co-stars. “If you had us on the show you could get to know us,” she says. “You can fake and taint what you want — if you took time to have the cast on your show you’d know.”

In our explosive interview, Momma Dee chastised Wendy saying, “A cracker paid you to do your own show and you’re going to belittle us … Wendy you forgot where you came from!”

To be fair, Wendy admitted she is “fascinated” by the VH1 reality show, but doesn’t think the stars of the show represent all African-Americans.