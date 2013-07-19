Bust It Open For My Baby? Mother Puts Ad On Craigslist Seeking Girl To Take Her Son’s Virginity Before College

This mother is sure get a round of applause from sons….. and skrippers …everywhere

Mother Puts Ad On Craigslist Seeking Girl To Take Son’s Virginity

A Philadelphia mother apparently wants to send her college-bound son away to Harvard University with everything he’ll need to be prepared….and without his virginity.

via Huffington Post

When a Philadelphia parent started a Craigslist ad with “This is going to sound strange,” the user was right. Advertising for a “sugar baby” to take your 18-year-old son’s virginity before he heads to Harvard University is pretty bizarre. The unusual Craigslist ad, posted under the title “Sugar Baby for my Son” in Philadelphia’s personals section Tuesday, requests a 19 or 20-year-old girl to casually run into the teen at an upcoming concert and show him a good time — wink, wink. (Kudos to The Daily Dot for first spotting it.) “He’s very handsome and extremely fit,” the parent assures. The only problem, according to the ad, is he’s a bit socially awkward and may be a virgin. The parent describes how the planned date will go, before getting to the remuneration. “In return I’ll make your financial issues disappear,” the ad reads, adding that those who reply should include their preferred type of car in the subject line of the email.

No way to tell whether or not this is a real ad but, it’s reportedly still posted. We wouldn’t be surprised it if was though. Stranger things have definitely happened on Craigslist…

