For The Love Of Money: Dubai Rewards Fat Citizens Who Lose Weight With Bricks Of Gold

Via Emirates 247 reports:

Dubai Municipality has launched a community initiative under the slogan ‘Your Weight in Gold’ aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle and encouraging members of society to achieve and maintain their optimal body weight.

“It is aimed at introducing walking tracks in different parks in Dubai. Walking is as an easy and economic way to stay fit and healthy that people can easily apply to their day-to-day life. Dubai Municipality has provided residents with safe and accessible walking tracks,” Lootah said.

“Currently Dubai has 91 places to practice sporting activities, including residential parks, public parks, squares, jogging tracks and beaches. In addition, every year the civic body opens new parks in more areas and adds sports equipment and tools for the public to promote a healthy community,” he said.

“Ramadan is the most appropriate season to launch such initiatives as it reminds us of the many health benefits of reducing weight and encourages us to take steps to change our bad lifestyles,” he added.

Ahmed bin Sulayem said, “DMCC is proud to work with Dubai Municipality and DGJG to further support His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in his ‘Your Weight in Gold’ health awareness drive to encourage society to change their daily routines in return for a healthier lifestyle.

“We would highly encourage everyone from all walks of life to take part in this great initiative and hope DMCC’s contribution of Dh100,000 worth of gold coins will help motivate individuals reach the final target of improving and sustaining a healthy lifestyle and consequently a better quality of life,” he said.