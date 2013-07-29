Shots Fired: Mimi Faust Goes In On Joseline & Stevie J – “I’m Laughing At You Loving A Ho!” [Video]

“Are you gon’ give up or keep it the F**k movin?!” Pure Class!

Mimi Faust goes in 100% on Stevie J and Joseline!!! Gives the real about how she’s perceived in the viewers eyes and how she will never let this sh*t change her. Says Stevie is so beneath her for falling for a wh*re. Says Joseline is the real weak ass b*tch always crying and begging. Mimi says she think Stevie is going to regret how he’s looking on this show when he grows up and much much more!!

youtube

