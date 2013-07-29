Shots Fired: Mimi Faust Goes In On Joseline & Stevie J – “I’m Laughing At You Loving A Ho!” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
“Are you gon’ give up or keep it the F**k movin?!” Pure Class!
Mimi Faust goes in 100% on Stevie J and Joseline!!! Gives the real about how she’s perceived in the viewers eyes and how she will never let this sh*t change her. Says Stevie is so beneath her for falling for a wh*re. Says Joseline is the real weak ass b*tch always crying and begging. Mimi says she think Stevie is going to regret how he’s looking on this show when he grows up and much much more!!
youtube
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.