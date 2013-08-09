Your Turn: 10 More Celebrities Who Should Cut Their Hair

- By Bossip Staff
More Celebrities Who Could Use A Haircut

Bey is a standard-bearer for women across the country, so you know a bunch of women will be rocking the short hair in no time. In fact, we bet a bunch of celebrities will be going pixie soon.

These women rocking the pixie cut would look pretty nice. Take a look.

Paula Patton – Yes, please!

Nicki Minaj – We wouldn’t mind seeing her skip on the wig for something better.

Oprah – Since she made Bey cut her hair, let’s see what she had going for her.

Serena Williams – Maybe shorter hair will be more aerodynamic for her on the tennis court.

Kim Kardashian – That would require her to do anything natural…and, ummmm…

Lil Kim – Anything…please blessed savior anything different would be welcomed at this point.

    Tika Sumpter – We think she’d be cute with a little cut.

    Mariah Carey – Older women with shorter hair is always pretty fly.

    Kelly Rowland – Short-haired Kelly Rowland >>>>>

