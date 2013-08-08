Kush Chronic-les: CNN’s Resident Medical Expert Sanjay Gupta Apologizes For Hatin’ On That Loud, Decides To Fight For Legalization!
Talk about a change of heart…
Dr. Sanjay Gupta Apologizes For Discouraging Medical Mary Jane
Via CNN
One of America’s most prominent doctors says he has shifted his stance in support of medical Mary Jane.
Dr. Sanjay Gupta, chief medical correspondent at CNN and a CBS News contributing medical correspondent, wrote a post today on CNN.com called, “Why I changed my mind on W**d,” in which he describes his change of heart that occurred while filming a documentary, aptly titled, “W**d.”
“Long before I began this project, I had steadily reviewed the scientific literature on medical Mary Jane from the United States and thought it was fairly unimpressive,” wrote Gupta. “Well, I am here to apologize.”
Gupta says he was too dismissive of the “loud chorus” of legitimate patients whose symptoms improved with help from medical Mary Jane. He now says, “I mistakenly believed the Drug Enforcement Agency listed Mary Jane as a schedule 1 substance [a category of dangerous drugs] because of sound scientific proof.”
“They didn’t have the science to support that claim, and I now know that when it comes to Mary Jane neither of those things are true,” wrote Gupta, citing patient cases including a 3-year-old whose seizures were dramatically reduced from 300 a week to three a month with medical Mary Jane’s help.
He adds that Mary Jane does not have a high potential for addiction compared to yayo, or even cigarettes.
Well, well, well…
In the doctor’s new post, he did reference concerns about the drug. As a father, he worried about Mary Jane’s effects on the developing brain. Recent research suggests Mary Jane may affect a teen’s IQ or raise risk for psychiatric disorders like schizophrenia. He says he wouldn’t permit his own kids to try it until they are adults.
He pointed out tolerance is a real problem in existing medications: People are likely to overdose from a prescription drug every 19 minutes, but he couldn’t come across one case of a Mary Jane overdose.
“We have been terribly and systematically misled for nearly 70 years in the United States, and I apologize for my own role in that,” said Gupta.
Medical Mary Jane is currently legalized in 20 states and the District of Columbia: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington State.
Sanjay must have smoked some OOOOH-WEEEE!
