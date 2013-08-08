In Busty White Folks News: Model Chick Kate Upton Says Married Or Engaged Men Are The Only Ones Thirsting After Her Goodies



Sports Illustrated cover girl Kate Upton definitely has the goods, but she recently told Elle Magazine that the men who are confident enough to approach her and try to get them are usually already married or engaged.

via THG

Kate Upton dons a gorgeous red strapless Lanvin dress on the cover of the September issue of Elle.

In the magazine, she discussed the downside of her modeling fame, specifically feeling terrible and like a toy after her first SI cover in 2012.

“Every single guy I met was either married or about to be married, and I felt like I was their bachelor present or something,” she tells the magazine.

“I’m not a toy, I’m a human. I’m not here to be used. I am a grown woman.”

As for her current dating life … there isn’t much of one.

“I really have never had a serious relationship in the industry,” she says. “I’m just having fun.” “Obviously I have a very busy schedule, and relationships [aren’t] a priority.”