New Video: August Alsina Feat. Curren$y “Let Me Hit That” [Video]

We like this August Alsina character… a lot!

Via Billboard:

August Alsina follows up his hit, “I Luv this S**t,” with the Curren$y-assisted, “Let Me Hit That.” Check out the Reece Bros.-directed video below, premiered exclusively on Billboard.com’s The Juice.

The Cassius Jay-produced song, featured on August Alsina’s upcoming EP, Downtown: Life Under the Gun (August 20), features the singer infatuated over Mary Jane.

While placing the finishing touches on his EP, Alsina is prepping his Def Jam debut album that he says is “really personal.” “All I can say is you’re going to get to know me on a whole different level,” he told Billboard. “When I was working on some songs, I was saying to myself, ‘Damn. How much do I give to the people?’ I’ve never been the type of person to tell my business. I feel like if I don’t give them my all, I’m cheating myself and I’m cheating them. There’s someone out there in the world who’s like me.”

Downtown: Life Under The Gun, August Alsina’s debut EP, hits stores August 20th featuring the breakout single “I Luv This Shit” (featuring Trindiad Jame$) and guest features from Curren$y, Rich Homie Quan, and Kidd Kidd.