Snack Wars: Frozen Yogurt Truck Driver Pulls Shank On Mister Softee Driver Over Treat Turf!
Confection gangstas? Really?!?
FroYo Truck Driver Pulls Knife On Mister Softee Driver Over Turf
Via NYDailyNews
Mister Softee brought a sugar cone to a knife fight.
Two frozen treat slingers were arrested Wednesday after getting their licks in during a midtown turf war that could have become a stabbing, cops said.
The driver of a Mister Softee truck parked at 50th St. and Sixth Ave. became enraged when a Yogo truck pulled up just after 7 p.m., according to police.
The Mister Softee man ripped off the Yogo truck’s permit, and soon both drivers were squaring off, cops said. Then the Yogo driver pulled a knife, police said.
Cops arrived before either man was seriously creamed and both were arrested. They face a rocky road, with charges pending.
Who they think they are? Nino Brown??? SMMFH!
Image via Sam Costanza/NYDailyNews
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.