Snack Wars: Frozen Yogurt Truck Driver Pulls Shank On Mister Softee Driver Over Treat Turf!

Confection gangstas? Really?!?

FroYo Truck Driver Pulls Knife On Mister Softee Driver Over Turf

Mister Softee brought a sugar cone to a knife fight.

Two frozen treat slingers were arrested Wednesday after getting their licks in during a midtown turf war that could have become a stabbing, cops said.

The driver of a Mister Softee truck parked at 50th St. and Sixth Ave. became enraged when a Yogo truck pulled up just after 7 p.m., according to police.

The Mister Softee man ripped off the Yogo truck’s permit, and soon both drivers were squaring off, cops said. Then the Yogo driver pulled a knife, police said.

Cops arrived before either man was seriously creamed and both were arrested. They face a rocky road, with charges pending.

Who they think they are? Nino Brown??? SMMFH!

