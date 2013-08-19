Got Well: Bottle Beatdown Victim Raz B Off Life Support, Out Of Coma, Still In Hospital

He’s very lucky…

According to TMZ reports:

R&B singer Raz B is out of his coma and in stable condition, TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Raz tell TMZ … the former B2K member came out of his life-threatening coma Sunday at a hospital in China. We’re told he is stable, breathing on his own, smiling and responsive … but has not yet been released from the hospital. He’s staying a few more days to be monitored.

TMZ broke the story … Raz was smashed in the face with a bottle Thursday while performing at a club in China. He was rushed to the hospital where he underwent minor surgery.

But the next day, when Raz didn’t wake up his back-up dancer rushed him to the hospital again. It was determined he was in a coma and placed on life support.

A rep for Raz B tells TMZ … Doctors say it’s a miracle that he survived.