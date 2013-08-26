On The Party Scene: Swizz Beats, Po Johnson, Tyson Beckford And Others Flick It Up At Vibe’s 20th Anniversary Celebration [Photos]

On Friday, August 23rd, VIBE hosted an intimate celebration for friends, VIPs and long time supporters at the newly re-opened Bungalow 8 during the MTV Video Music Awards weekend.

Sponsored by Monster Headphones, legendary DJ’s, Questlove, DJ D-Nice, DJ Irie, and DJ Scratch kept the party going all night long while guests sipped on SMOKE Liqueur cocktails, Don Julio and Tecate beer.

Swizz Beatz, Luke James, Sean Garrett, Busta Rhymes, ASAP Ferg, DJ Cassidy, Tyson Beckford, Jojo, Po Johnson and more came out to celebrate 20 years of music, style and culture for the iconic media brand.

