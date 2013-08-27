Rob Dyrdek, Jadakiss, And Styles P Turn Up At Post-VMA Party Hosted By Kevin Hart [Photos]
- By Bossip Staff
Funnyman Kevin Hart shut WIP/Greenhouse down during one of last night’s post-VMA parties. He along with professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek and Monster Headphones CEO Noel Lee, were treated to an impromptu performance by Jadakiss and Styles P, while sipping on SMOKE Liqueur cocktails.
Check out the pics below.
