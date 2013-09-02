On The Come Up: Watch Kanye West Perform At Kazakhstan Wedding For Millions! [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Our Central Asian sources tell us … Kanye was invited by President Nursultan Nazarbayev to perform at his grandson’s wedding Saturday night in Almaty at the Hotel Royal Tulip. Very nice.
We’re told Kanye was paid a hefty sum — in the neighborhood of $3 mil — to perform his big hits, including “Can’t Tell Me Nothing”. One of the wedding guests posted this video of KW on stage.
