Making It Rain On Them Hoes: Old-Head NFL Star Peyton Manning Throws Record-Tying 7 Touchdown Passes In Season Opener

Just when y’all thought it was time for good ole Peyton to call it quits….

Via Pro Football Talk:

Peyton Manning matched an NFL record with seven touchdown passes in a single game as the Denver Broncos throttled the defending Super Bowl champion Ravens 49-27 in the league’s regular season opener.

Manning joins a group of just six quarterbacks to have thrown for seven touchdowns in a game and is the first to do so since 1969. Sid Luckman (CHI, 1943), Adrian Burk (PHI, 1954), George Blanda (HOU, 1961), Y.A. Tittle (NYG, 1962) and Joe Kapp (MIN, 1969) are the only other quarterbacks to accomplish the feat. According to Randall Liu of the league’s communications staff, Manning joins Tittle as just the second to throw seven touchdowns without an interception.

It was the third time in Manning’s career he had thrown for at least six touchdowns in a game and the first time since 2004. It’s just one game but Denver looks like their certainly belong as Super Bowl contenders. The Ravens look like a team searching for answers.