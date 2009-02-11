WTF?? “Intracranial Bleeding” & Comatose?

Posted by Bossip Staff

Tameka Foster is lucky to be alive after this horribly botched Dr. 90210 procedure:

R&B singer Usher’s wife Tameka Foster was placed in a comatose state after suffering complications with a liposuction procedure, new reports have revealed. According to E!, Foster, who flew to Brazil for the procedure, was rushed to Sao Paulo’s Sirio-Libanes Hospital after going into cardiac and respiratory arrest.

Unresponsive according to G1, Foster was placed in an induced coma for 24 hours after complications with anesthesia. Dr. Payman Simoni, a renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeon blames “general anesthesia” for Foster’s complications.

“While I have not treated Usher’s wife, in my opinion, the reported need for a neurosurgeon strongly suggests complications relating to general anesthesia, which can include stroke, hypoxic brain injury, and intracranial bleeding,” said Dr. Simoni.

Simoni also notes, while a patient might be able to find a great plastic surgeon abroad, it might not be readily apparent that one must also find an equally good anesthesiologist and ensure that the anesthesia equipment is up to date.

Since speaking out earlier this week via his publicist, Usher and Foster have remained quiet. According to his publicist, “She (Foster Raymond) is in stable condition after suffering complications from routine surgery in Brazil. Her husband Usher is with her at the hospital”.