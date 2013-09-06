Update: EX-RHOA Star Sheree Whitfield Denies Losing “Chateau NeverLand” To $340K Foreclosure

Looks like Sheree isn’t gone with the wind homeless…

Via Tamara Tattles reports:

In a post made on August, 15, 2013 entitled Chateau Sheree is in Foreclosure we relied on a source who purported to be a licensed real estate agent for the detailed information that supported the contention that the property we refer to as “Chateau Sheree” is in foreclosure. Our source had detailed information about loan amounts and cited other documents available to real estate professionals that presumably inform them before the public records update of properties available for purchase. At the time of publication, we believed these documents to be true and accurate.

On September 3, TamaraTattles received a request for retraction from a law office working of behalf of Sheree Whitfield. According to the attorney representing Ms.Whitfield, the property is NOT currently in foreclosure. Ms. Whitfield’s attorney has requested a retraction of certain statements from the previous post. As always, Tamaratattles continues to strive to provide the most accurate information possible. As there is now conflicting information, in a sincere effort to satisfy the request of Ms. Whitfield and to assure her of our lack of malicious intent, TamaraTattles has voluntarily removed the post in question in its entirety.