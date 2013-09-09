A “Lil Positivity”: Ray J Hosts Anti Bullying Basketball Game For ‘RockLife’ In Calabasas

Look at Ray J doing good and stuff… This weekend Brandy’s brother hosted an event in Calabasas for the RockLife anti-bullying campaign for kids. Ray J held it down on the basketball court alongside celebrities including Jamie Foxx, Chris Brown, Tank, Mario, Laura Govan and more (including his sister Brandy). The event was put together along with former NBA baller Mitch Richmond who is now co-wonder of the Sacramento Kings.

Brandy sat out the game with her fiancé Ryan Press right by her side.

Check out more photos below:

Cassy Athena