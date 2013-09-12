Deadbeat Dads: Arrest Warrant Issued For Crusty Chicago Rapper Chief Keef After Blowing Off $20K Child Support
You going to jail today!
Chief Keef Thrown In Jail For Blowing Off $20K Child Support
Via TMZ reports:
Police in Chicago have been told to haul Chief Keef‘s deadbeat ass to jail … if they see him … after the 17-year old rapper blew off a child support hearing, TMZ has learned.
We broke the story … Keef was ordered to appear in court on September 5 to explain why he hasn’t forked over more than $20k in child support payments to his baby mama.
Problem is … Keef no-showed — so the judge issued an order for his arrest, which means if cops see his ass, they can drag him right to the slammer and hold him until he pays roughly 1/5th of his child support debt.
We know he can afford it — but it’s unclear why he’s refusing to pony up. Attempts to reach Keef for comment were unsuccessful.

