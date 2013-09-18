Flasher’s Paradise: Public Self-Pleasure Sessions Now Legal In Sweden?

Just be careful where you point that thing. A Swedish court has ruled in favor of a man who was arrested for freeing his willy on the beach and playing with it!

Via UPI reports:

A Swedish prosecutor said a court’s decision to acquit a man who masturbated on a public beach makes it “OK to masturbate on the beach.”

The 65-year-old man had been charged with sexual assault after he took off his shorts and masturbated at Stockholm’s Drevviken beach June 6, but the Sodertorn District Court ruled the man could not be convicted of sexual assault because his masturbation was not directed at a specific person, The Local.se reported Thursday.

Prosecutor Olof Vrethammar said he does not plan to appeal the ruling.

“For this to be a criminal offense it’s required that the sexual molestation was directed toward one or more people. I think the court’s judgment is reasonable,” he said.

“The district court has made a judgment on this case. With that we can conclude that it is OK to masturbate on the beach. The act may be considered to be disorderly conduct,” he said.