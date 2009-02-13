Terrence to Chrihanna: Sorry, I Didn’t Know What the F*k I Was Talking About

Posted By Bossip Staff

Terrence would like the world to know when he is asked a question about a situation that he knows nothing about, you can rest assured that he will do his best to make some sh*t up and answer:

Terrence Howard wants to take back what he said about Chris Brown and Rihanna.

When asked by paparazzi last night if he had any comment on the Chris Brown incident with Rihanna, the actor said, “It’s just life, man. Chris is a great guy. He’ll be all right. And Rihanna knows he loves her. She’ll be all right. Just everybody’s got to get out of their way.”

But now, Howard is insisting he didn’t know about the allegations made against Brown when he made his remarks.

“When they asked me about Chris Brown the other day, I was in no way aware of what he had been accused of,” Howard said in a statement. “Had I known, I would have never had said something so insensitive.”

Howard is the second high-profile celeb in as many days to retract remarks they made about Brown and Rihanna.

Rapper T.I. issued a statement yesterday regretting comments he made the night before on Last Call With Carson Daly. T.I. said he “made a mistake of commenting before understanding the situation.”

T.I. told Daly that he had spoken to Brown since the alleged incident occurred early Sunday morning. “I told him, ‘This too shall pass.’ We’re celebrities, we’re entertainers, but we’re still human—all of us,” he said. “Don’t expect us not to make mistakes because we will.”