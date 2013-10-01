In Cocky White Folks News: Justin Bieber Makes Bodyguards Carry Him Up The Great Wall Of China

Behold the royal Biebster.

First peeing in a bucket and now this…

According to Radar Online

Whether attacking a photographer, peeing in a kitchen worker’s mop bucket, or spitting on his own fans, Justin Bieber has not exactly shown a great regard for the feelings of others in recent weeks. But his behavior while on tour in China has topped even his previous bratty antics: On Monday, September 30, Bieber was spotted forcing a team of bodyguards to carry him on their shoulders up the Great Wall of China. And in another incident, he had two of them sprint behind him as he skateboarded around town.

Instead of being outraged, Beliebers were amused when photos of the stunt at the Great Wall emerged on Twitter.

“I still can’t get over the fact that Justin made his bodyguards carry him to the top o [sic] the great wall of China,” user @MusicOfKidrauhl wrote. “He is lazy like me haha”

“Only Justin would have somebody carry him up the Great Wall of China,” user @bieberandsupras wrote. “Aw my baby boy.”

But some didn’t find it so funny. “Justin, dude, u actually asked people to carry you?” @ohkidrauhlfeels wrote. “Someone’s going a little diva I see.”

Hopefully the guards are in good shape, because the day before, his team had been put to work running after him as he skateboarded around town in Beijing.

Brainwashed Beliebers only laughed at the photos in this case as well, but a few aired some concern.

“I feel for Justin’s bodyguards,” @drewsrauhlx wrote.

Added @justinismybabe7, “Justin’s bodyguards must be very highly paid.”