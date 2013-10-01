Les-Be-Hooooonest: “Fast & Furious” Actress Michelle Rodriguez Finally Confirms Whether Or Not She Likes To Taste The Rainbow

You like girls or nah?

Hollyweird actress Michelle Rodriguez, who is most known for her role in the “Fast & Furious” film franchise is finally clearing up all the rumors about whether she prefers men or women.

via US Weekly

After years of having fans speculate over her sexuality, Michelle Rodriguez is putting the rumors to rest. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, on stands now, the 35-year-old Fast & Furious 7 actress opens up about her love life and says she understands why her fans are curious.

“I’ve never walked the carpet with anyone, so they wonder: What does she do with her vagina?” she tells EW. “Plus, I play a butchy girl all the time, so they assume I’m a lesbo.”

Are their assumptions correct? “Eh, they’re not too far off,” Rodriguez says. “I’ve gone both ways. I do as I please. I am too f–king curios to sit here and not try when I can. Men are intriguing. So are chicks.”