Swirl Gone Wrong: Simon Cowell’s Brown Ex-Boo Admits Having An Abortion Because He Didn’t Want Kids

Sinitta just wanted to be Simon’s baby mama…

Via RadarOnline reports:

British singer Sinitta clarified earlier reports she aborted Simon Cowell‘s child four years ago behind his back, saying the unfortunate incident took place more than two decades ago in a joint decision.

“People are saying I aborted Simon’s baby in 2009 and that he only found out the other day,” the stunning songstress, a member of Simon’s famous harem, told the UK Sun. “That’s all lies — I’d never do that to him.

“It was in the 1980s, not 2009, as by then I was already aware that I couldn’t carry a child full term,” Sinitta, 49, said. “It was a long time ago when we were both young. Simon was very concerned and by my side.”

The So Macho crooner, who’s risen to international prominence in the wake of Simon’s pregnancy with New York socialite Lauren Silverman, described to the newspaper the dark days she and the 53-year-old sound scion went through in dealing with the pregnancy.

“It was very upsetting and it was something very difficult that we dealt with together,” the singer, whose full name is Sinitta Renay Malone, said. “It’s such a heartbreaking thing to go through. It was devastating for both of us.”

In previous interviews since news broke of Simon’s pending fatherhood, the singer, who has two adopted kids, admitted feeling “a sense of betrayal” learning that Simon and the socialite were expecting.