True Or False: Did Meek Mill’s “Dream Chasers” Homies Get Got For $40K In Gwap And Jewels At An ATL Waffle House? [Video]

This doesn’t sound good. A video has emerged claiming that associates of Meek Mill were robbed in Atlanta over the BET HipHop Awards Weekend.

According to AJC reports:

No injuries were reported Monday in the predawn armed robbery of several customers at a Buckhead Waffle House.

The robbery happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the 24-hour diner on Piedmont Road north of Pharr Road.

Atlanta police spokeswoman Kim Jones said three men from Philadelphia were robbed of nearly $40,000 in jewelry and iPhones.

She said the victims, who had previously been at the Room Service Lounge, arrived at the Waffle House and sat in a booth at the back of the restaurant by the restrooms.

About five minutes later, the two suspects entered and sat down at the counter. A few minutes after that, the suspects got up and went to the booth where the victims were sitting. One sat down while the other stood at the end of the table, Jones said.

She said the suspect sitting down “produced a black semi-automatic handgun,” pressed it into the ribs of one of the victims, and said, “don’t move or say anything. I’ll shoot you right here,” and “give me your watch and gold chain.”

Jones said the suspects took a $6,000 gold chain and medallion and a diamond-covered Rolex watch valued at $20,000 from Vincent Lamar “Cash Out” Robinson, a Rolex Submariner watch valued at $12,000 and a $500 iPhone from Raheem Jefferson and an iPhone 5 valued at $500 from Derrick Johnson.

The suspects then left the restaurant and fled on foot. Police have not released a detailed description of the robbers.