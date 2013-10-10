He’s Baaaack: Shady Anti-Black Woman Craigslist Dater Says “I Think It’s Gross That A White Woman Would Be Intimate With A Black Man”

Remember the sloth-looking white man that we told you about a few weeks ago who threw shamleless shade at black women in his recent Craigslist dating ad.

via Radar Online

Texas bachelor Romeo Rose posted a lengthy description of his ideal girlfriend on Sleepless in Austin and offered a $1,500 pay day to the person who helps him find the woman of his dreams, who he describes as thin and white — but his Juliet better like sexting too.

In explicit sext messages obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com and verified to be the 39-year-old Romeo, he sent more than 20 sexually charged messages to a woman in New Jersey, including three photos of his genitals (next to a photo of his ID to prove it was him!) between Sept. 28 and October 2.

“Romeo and I met when I texted him about his offer to pay someone $1,500 to find a girlfriend,” the woman, who doesn’t want her name published, told Radar.

The woman tells Radar that Romeo is “obsessed with talking about sex” and is upset at how the public perceived him as being racist after his girlfriend post compared black people to monkeys. On Sept. 28 he took the initial post down and replaced it to say he is “not a racist person” and is just not “sexually attracted to black women” — but text messages he sent proves he thinks biracial sex is “gross.”

“I don’t think black men have bigger p*n*ses than whites. I’ve seen them in p*rn*s so I know they are the same as whites,” Romeo wrote at 2:32 a.m. on Sept. 28.

“I just think it’s gross that a white woman would be attracted to a black and then be intimate with him. I just think it’s gross. Nothing racist. But I just couldn’t be able to get that thought out of my mind and look at her the same way again.”