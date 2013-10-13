Is She To Blame?? Friends Call Adrian Peterson’s Baby Mama “A Wonderful Mom” Just Days After 2-Year-Old Son Was Killed

The swirl gone tragically bad…

Via HollyWoodLife reports:

After the son of Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson passed away from injuries he sustained during a horrific beating, HollywoodLife.com has learned the identity of his son, and the child’s mother, Ann “Ashley” Doohen.

Ann “Ashley” Doohen is the mother of Adrian Peterson‘s late 2-year-old son, sources close to the family confirm to the site EveryJoe.com. Read on for more details and a first look at photos of Adrian’s son and Ann.

Ann took to Facebook early in the morning on Oct. 11 to post a picture of her beloved son as a newborn. Dozens of friends liked and commented on the picture, sending their thoughts and prayers to Ann as her son remained on life support, in critical condition, at a Sioux Falls, South Dakota hospital. Tragically, the toddler, whom several Facebook users referred to as “Ty,” passed away later that day.

Ann was a wonderful mother, who showered her son with love and affection, sources tell EveryJoe.com. Her reported boyfriend, Joseph Robert Patterson, 27, was arrested in connection with the boy’s death on two counts: aggravated battery of an infant and aggravated assault. He was formally charged in his first court appearance on Oct. 11.