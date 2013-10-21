Guess Which R&B Songstress This Precious Preciousness Grew Up To Become
- By Bossip Staff
This pint-sized preciousness has evolved into a singer, song writer and actress who got her start back in the late 90s when the R&B music scene was in tip top shape.
She’s made her way back into the limelight recently with new music and acting roles after a seemingly lengthy hiatus but also never really “fell off” the scene due to her romantic relationship with a fellow music industry Mr.
Can you guess who this little lady in red grew up to become? Check out the answer on the flip and see if you’re right.
Former Murder Inc. mami Ashanti recently celebrated her 33rd birthday and her momager posted this flashback pic of the birthday girl before she grew into a thicky-thick songstress. Pretty adorable, huh?
