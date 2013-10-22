Certified Banger: LeToya Luckett Shows Some Skin In Photo Shoot For “Bleu Magazine”



LeToya Luckett takes it off for Blue Magazine..

LeToya Luckett Does Photo Shoot For Bleu Magazine

R&B banger LeToya Luckett has been laying pretty low on the music scene lately but she has been keeping consistently busy with modeling and acting gigs in the meantime.

In addition to her upcoming debut on the new season of VH1’s “Single Ladies” show and a cameo in Future’s “Honest” video, she recently did a saaaxxy photo shoot for Bleu Magazine.

Looks like changing up her look a little worked wonders for Ms. Luckett. Check out a sneak peek of more shots from the photo shoot in the behind-the-scenes video footage below:

Are you feelin’ LeToya’s new look?

Instagram