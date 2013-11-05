Doesn’t Look Good: Family Of 3 Missing In Mississippi After Fiery Crash! [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
A Mississippi family is missing after a mysterious car crash over the weekend that’s left few traces behind their sudden disappearance.
Atria Hill, 30, her son Jaidon, 7, and her husband, Lattery Smith, 34, haven’t been seen or heard from since their vehicle was discovered flipped over and burned out in a ditch Saturday morning in Hermanville, Copiah County….
