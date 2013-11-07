Locked Up… AGAIN! Crusty Chicago Rapper Chief Keef Sentenced To 90 Days In Jail After Failing Drug Test

#KeepKeef

Via TMZ reports:

Chief Keef is headed back to jail … and proudly blasted the news out to the world after a judge slapped him with a 90 day sentence.

Keef, aka Keith Cozart, tweeted … “Judge Putting me Back in jail See y’all later.”

A Chicago judge sent Keef to a jail rehab facility because he reportedly failed a random drug test.

As we previously reported … the 18-year-old rapper gets tested as part of his probation for a speeding ticket — cops clocked him doing 110 mph in a 55, back in May.

This is Chief’s second F on a drug test — just last month he got 20 days in jail, but was released shortly after due to jail overcrowding.