A Lil Positivity: Jamie Foxx Hosts Star-Studded Charity Event For Trayvon Martin’s Family

Justice for Trayvon…

Jamie Foxx Hosts Charity Event For Trayvon Martin’s Family

Comedian, singer and Oscar-Award winning actor Jamie Foxx has been very vocal and public about his support for the family of Trayvon Martin from day 1, and he still hasn’t slowed down even in light of the not guilty verdict that let child murderer George Zimmerman go free this past July.

Over the weekend, Jamie held a charity event for the Martin family that garnered support from some of his fellow famous friends including Larenz Tate, Tank, Marques Houston, and Tyrese who were all in attendance along with Trayvon’s mother Sabrina Fulton, father Tracy Martin and brother Jahvaris.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters was also on hand for the event. Kudos to Jamie for continuing to actively support justice for Trayvon Martin. Check out a few more pics from the event below.

Instagram