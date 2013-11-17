Watch Cops Open Fire At Black Family In Minivan (5 Kids) Over Crazy Mother Not Wanting To Be Ticketed [Video]

Look, we don’t condone fleeing from the police and escalating an easily situated incident, but… shooting at a minivan?:

A mother is facing felony charges and two state police officers are under investigation after a traffic stop escalated into a wild scene involving broken glass, gunfire and a high speed chase.

She put her family in danger, but the cop did not have to shoot at the van. With all that being said… by the mother doing what she did she almost got her son killed, her babies killed, and has forever changed her family’s life.

KRQE youtube