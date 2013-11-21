You’re Fired: Nicci Gilbert, Faith Evans And LaTocha Scott Not Coming Back To R&B Divas?

Looks like some of the girls got their pink slip.

Nicci Gilbert And Other Cast Members Fired From R&B Divas Atlanta

We’re not surprised with Nicci’s nasty attitude that she’s gone. Wonder what happened with the other girls–are they holding out for that extra gwap?

According to Rolling Out reports:

It’s hard to imagine a more universally reviled and repelling TV personality, in the eyes of the public, than “R&B Divas” star Nicci Gilbert. Last year, according to media reports, Gilbert had a whopping 95 percent dislike rate, which means her behavior makes most audience members throw up in their mouths. Well, it looks like fans of the TV One show won’t have to digest her annoying antics any longer, if the recent reports prove true. “R&B Divas Atlanta” star and former Brownstone group member Gilbert is not coming back, freddyo.com reported. TV One announced that “R&B Divas Atlanta” and “R&B Divas LA” have both been renewed but Nicci Gilbert, Faith Evans and LaTocha Scott’s names were conspicuously absent from the lineup, the reports state. Returning divas in Atlanta include KeKe Wyatt, Angie Stone, Syleena Johnson and Monifah. No word yet on which LA Divas will be returning. Shooting for R&B Divas Atlanta is set to begin this month. Don’t get too happy, Gilbert haters. Upon word that both shows are being renewed for their fourth and third seasons, respectively, Gilbert took to her Twitter account to congratulate all involved:

