For Discussion: Brands On Their Product Grind

Over the last few months, some of the most recognizable brands have branched out and created some new, interesting products, mostly likely in an attempt to survive in this sh*tty economy. Pop the hood to see our picks for the most unusual and to give your opinion on whether or not some of these companies should just stick to slappin’ cheese on burgers.

Hennessy Signature Sneaks

In addition to being the hood drink of choice, Hennessy is going into a new realm, shoes. Maurice Hennessy unveiled the shoe line at the All-Star Weekend. The suggested retail is $250.00.

Maurice Hennessy: It was a collaboration with our marketing team that is always trying to come up with new and innovative ways for our consumers to enjoy our product. Only 500 were made; 250 on the west and 250 on the east. We decided to make it exclusive. Since it was supposed to be a limited edition sneaker in the first place. It is just like aspiring to be a doctor, lawyer, or fireman. Now, sneaker heads can aspire to get these.

Cognac fashions, anyone?

Burger King’s “Flame” Body Spray

Burger King has released its very own men’s body spray, Flame.

Not recommended for vegetarians, Flame is being promoted as “the scent of seduction with a hint of flame-broilled meat”.

While the smell itself might not inspire confidence, the price will. Flame is on sale for the credit crunch-busting sum of just $3.99, suggesting the Burger King promotions department has realized their contribution to the fragrance market might work best as a novelty stocking-filler.

Nothing like smelling like a fast food worker to really set your romantic evening off. Get a wift here.

Microsoft – Softwear by Microsoft

A clothing line that taps the nostalgia of when PCs were just starting to change our lives. With retro logos, classic photos, and geek-chic iconography, these pieces showcase the DOS days of the software company that now connects over a billion people. Urban Outfitter Softwear by Microsoft Stores. In collaboration with Common: http://www.thinkcommon.com

Peep the line here.

McDonald’s Video Game

For decades McDonald’s corporation has been heavily criticized for his negative impact on society and environment.

There are inevitably some glitches in our activity: rainforest destruction, livelihood losses in the third world, desertification, precarization of working conditions, food poisoning and so on…Denying all these well founded accusations would be impossible so we decided to create an online game to explain to young people that this is the price to pay in order to preserve our lifestyle.

Translation: F*ck you, keep eating our fries.

Play the Mcvideogame here.

