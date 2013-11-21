Drugs Are Bad M’kay: Teen Dies After Drinking Liquid Meth In Attempt To Prove To Custom Agents That It Was Only Juice!

Don’t sip the juice!

Via NBCSanDiego

A teenager died at the busiest border crossing in the world after drinking an amber-colored liquid in front of federal agents.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified him at 16-year-old Cruz Marcelino Velazquez Acevedo of Tijuana.

Acevedo walked into the U.S. from Mexico Monday evening using the pedestrian entrance at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

According to the ME, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents stopped the teen because of a discrepancy on his Visa.

At a secondary inspection point, officers asked him about the two containers he was carrying. Acevedo said the amber-colored liquid was juice and voluntarily took a sip, officials said.