Jesus Take The Wheel: Yale University Under Police Lockdown After Threat Of Gunman Coming To Kill People!
Via NBCConnecticut
There is a lockdown at Yale University and students are being urged to stay indoors until further notice after an anonymous caller reported that his roommate was on his way to the Ivy League school to shoot people, police said.
The school said there was a confirmed report of a person with a gun on or near Old Campus and they are urging people who are off campus to stay away from the area.
No shots have been fired. It is still an active scene and no one is in custody, according to New Haven police.
State police, ATF, and police from Yale and New Haven have all responded to the after after New Haven Police received an anonymous call at 9:30 a.m. from a phone booth in the 300 block of Columbus Avenue reporting that his roommate was on his way to Yale University to shoot people, according to the school’s website and New Haven Police.
The male caller did not identify himself and did not stay on the call with dispatchers for more than a few seconds, David Hartman, of the New Haven police department said.
Police said two at least two witnesses reported seeing a man with a long gun on the Yale campus, which police said would be a shotgun or a rifle.
Old Campus is being considered “the hot zone,” Hartman said.
In an alert issued at 10:17 a.m The school originally said there was no confirmation or sighting of this person, and police from the university and city of New Haven Police have responded to the area, but the school has updated the alert several times.
Image via Yale University
