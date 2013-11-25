Jesus Take The Wheel: Yale University Under Police Lockdown After Threat Of Gunman Coming To Kill People!

School ain’t safe.

Via NBCConnecticut

There is a lockdown at Yale University and students are being urged to stay indoors until further notice after an anonymous caller reported that his roommate was on his way to the Ivy League school to shoot people, police said.

The school said there was a confirmed report of a person with a gun on or near Old Campus and they are urging people who are off campus to stay away from the area.

No shots have been fired. It is still an active scene and no one is in custody, according to New Haven police.

State police, ATF, and police from Yale and New Haven have all responded to the after after New Haven Police received an anonymous call at 9:30 a.m. from a phone booth in the 300 block of Columbus Avenue reporting that his roommate was on his way to Yale University to shoot people, according to the school’s website and New Haven Police.

The male caller did not identify himself and did not stay on the call with dispatchers for more than a few seconds, David Hartman, of the New Haven police department said.