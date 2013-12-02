Celebrity Cribs: See How NBA Baller Rip Hamilton Lives In His $3.75 Million Maryland “White House” [Photos]

Must be nice…

Via Realtor

Richard “Rip” Hamilton’s stay in D.C. lasted all of three seasons, but the former Washington Wizards guard apparently liked what he saw in the area. Enough so, in fact, that the NBA veteran purchased a sprawling waterfront mansion in the area in 2005 — roughly three years after being dealt to the Detroit Pistons.

Hamilton first looked to part ways with the 9,300-square-foot home, dubbed “The White House” in the listing, in 2010, when he posted the property for $4.5 million. Prior to listing, the home underwent a full-scale renovation that updated systems and details throughout the home.

The waterfront mansion, which overlooks Chesapeake Bay in Edgewater, Md., returned to the market in June for $3.995 million and has been offered for $245,000 less — $3.75 million — since September.

Offering a combination of modern architecture and sophistication, Hamilton’s mansion has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, including a master suite with a spa-like shower, soaking tub and walk-in closet. There is also a gourmet kitchen that sports a breakfast bar, butler’s pantry and top-tier appliances; and an open living room area featuring a wood-paneled wet bar and billiards nook.

A fully finished basement area with a recreation room and additional bedroom suites opens out onto a covered patio. Set adjacent to the patio is a pool area; while further on is a path that leads to the water’s edge and a private pier with four lifts and a slip for a 65-foot yacht.