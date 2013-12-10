Freakazoid Married-Teacher “Mrs Ethel” Sentenced (Gets The Book Thrown At Her) For Having Sex With Student! [Video]

The problem with Mrs Ethel and why she got so much time… was adamantly denying the charges when they had text proof!

Whats funny, though?

This white band teacher (Below Video) in Ohio plead not guilty and had sex with multiple students… guess how long he got in the bing?

John Shook… didn’t molest 1… or 2… but he had sex with 3 girls in the school and he didn’t get as much time as Mrs Ethel.

ABCACTIONNEWS youtube NDN