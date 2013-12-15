Let’s Get Married: J. Cole Pops The Big Question To His College Sweetheart!

Has J. Cole really put a ring on it?

Via MTV reports:

The Roc Nation rapper has addressed his longtime relationship with college sweetheart Melissa Heholt in previous interviews, never revealing too many personal details, but this week reports are claiming that Cole might’ve made it official with his girl.

This week several outlets, continue to report that the North Carolina rapper popped the question to Heholt, who he began dating as a sophomore at St. John’s University in Queens. The official Twitter account of Cole’s alma mater, retweeted a message which read, “Congrats to @JColeNC on his engagement to his @StJohnsU college sweetheart #SJU #ColeWorld.”

The rapper himself has not confirmed the news, but MTV News has reached out to his reps for comment.

If the news is indeed true, J. Cole will be the latest in a slew of young rappers who have decided to lock down their leading ladies. Wiz Khalifa announced his engagement to Amber Rose in March 2012 and the two have since tied the knot, while Big Sean recently proposed to his girlfriend, “Glee” star Naya Rivera after going public with their relationship back in the spring.