Real Housewives Of Atlanta Must See Moments: Kenya Moore Catches Fade With Kandi And Mama Joyce Is A Liar! [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Straight up… Kandi’s mother is crazy and a bold-face lie! We would put money down… that Kandi was “helped” into the music industry by Joyce.

Kandi Burruss challenges her mom’s fierce conception of reality.

Turn it for more drama and lies from Momma Joyce…

Kandi’s mom promises to stay out of her relationship with Todd.

Kandi stands up to Kenya when she yells at everyone for being late.

The ladies learn all about Kandi and Phaedra’s past with NeNe’s friend Chuck.

With some help from her fellow Housewives, Porsha learns that trains were not actually involved in the Underground Railroad.

The ladies deal with scary ghosts and even scarier conflict.

Turn it for more…

Kenya Moore defends criticizing the other Housewives for being late … and still says she’s never late herself!

BRAVO TV

