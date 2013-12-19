Cynthia Bailey’s Hubby Says He Wanted To Dirty Dog Cheat After Her Uterine Tumors Hindered Their Sex Life

Peter Thomas admits he was ready to divorce Cynthia because her health scare jeopardized their sex…

Via S2S Magazine reports:

Cynthia Bailey confessed that getting surgery saved her marriage since Peter Thomas was ready to walk out on her.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans watched with great concern as Cynthia was treated for uterine fibroids this season.

When Cynthia developed the tumors, not only were they were causing her physical pain, they nearly ruined her relationship with Peter. The condition put a serious damper on her sex life with Peter, because it sapped her drive and she was never in the mood.

The model even told Life & Style that there was a point where she and Peter hadn’t slept together in about three months. She candidly told the magazine that if she hadn’t gotten the issue taken care of that “we’d be divorced for sure.”

Peter agreed, stating, “I know we would have been done. There is absolutely no way we could have survived another year if things hadn’t changed.”

He even revealed that he was considering going out of town to look for a little loving. Peter said, “Me and my buddies were planning a trip to Venezuela because nobody knows us there.”

But now that she’s on the mend, things between them are a lot better and Cynthia shared that she Peter are “intimate a lot more now.”