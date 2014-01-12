SMH: Woman Popped By One-Time For Stabbing Dirty Doggin’ Boyfriend

Men be careful who you lay down with.

When will women learn to move on to some new peen instead of getting violent and locked up?

According to NY Daily News:

A Georgia woman found out her boyfriend was cheating on her — so she stabbed him.

Randi Marie Houser, 30, of Athens, was charged with aggravated assault by the Athens-Clarke County police for allegedly stabbing her 30-year-old boyfriend, according to OnlineAthens.com.

The stabbing occurred after the boyfriend, who was not identified, asked Houser for a ride to work, but Houser did not want to get out of bed. He then pulled the blanket back and Houser attacked him, saying he could call “one of his other women,” the outlet reported.

She then drove him to the hospital instead to treat internal injuries.

The victim told medical staff he was injured by a piece of glass on the floor, but after Houser admitted to the stabbing to police he said she had recently caught him cheating.

The boyfriend suffered internal injuries near his lung, the website reported.