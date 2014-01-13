Must Be Nice: Idris Elba And Girlfriend Toting A “Gut Full Of Sessy Chocolate” Hit The Golden Globe Red Carpet! [Photos]
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 2
❯
❮
Idris Elba And Pregnant Girlfriend At Golden Globes
Idris Elba hit up the Golden Globes red carpet with his pregnant makeup artist girlfriend, Naiyana Garth. The couple officially confirmed they were expecting mid-November of 2013, but no word on any future nuptials..
Hit the flip for more flicks and a close up of Naiyana’s growing belly!!!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.