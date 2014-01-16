Deadbeat Irony: Mathew Knowles Sued For $64,000 By Money Management Firm!
Mathew Knowles Sued For $64,000 By Accounting Firm
According to TMZ reports:
Beyonce’s dad is rolling in money problems — on the heels of accusations he’s a deadbeat dad … TMZ has learned he’s being sued, ironically, by a company that used to handle his cash.
According to the legal docs … a credit bureau is trying to collect $64,587.14 from Mathew Knowles — money it claims he owed to an accounting firm he hired.
The firm handles finances for high-end entertainers and athletes — a world MK used to run in back when he was Beyonce’s manager.
Of course those days are long gone, and Mathew’s finances took a nose dive when Bey dumped him in 2011.
As TMZ first reported … Mathew was sued by his baby mama Alexsandra Wright last month for $24K in back child support — but he claims he was the victim of a clerical error and is actually paid up.
We reached out to Knowles … and his rep had no comment on the lawsuit.
